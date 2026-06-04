SLO Grange Hall Pancake Breakfast Benefitting KCBX
SLO Grange Hall Pancake Breakfast Benefitting KCBX
Join the SLO Grange and KCBX for a good old-fashioned pancake breakfast. They will be serving pancakes, bacon, eggs, juice, and coffee, all for a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds to benefit KCBX!
Stop by and say hello to KCBX staff and on-air hosts, who will be on site to welcome you and give away some KCBX-branded goodies as a token of our appreciation for your support.
SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
KCBX
805-549-8855
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad StreetSan Luis Obipso, California 93401