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SLO Grange Hall Pancake Breakfast Benefitting KCBX

SLO Grange Hall Pancake Breakfast Benefitting KCBX

Join the SLO Grange and KCBX for a good old-fashioned pancake breakfast. They will be serving pancakes, bacon, eggs, juice, and coffee, all for a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds to benefit KCBX!

Stop by and say hello to KCBX staff and on-air hosts, who will be on site to welcome you and give away some KCBX-branded goodies as a token of our appreciation for your support.

SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

KCBX
805-549-8855
http://kcbx.org
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad Street
San Luis Obipso, California 93401