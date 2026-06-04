SLO Grange Hall Pancake Breakfast Benefitting KCBX

Join the SLO Grange and KCBX for a good old-fashioned pancake breakfast. They will be serving pancakes, bacon, eggs, juice, and coffee, all for a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds to benefit KCBX!

Stop by and say hello to KCBX staff and on-air hosts, who will be on site to welcome you and give away some KCBX-branded goodies as a token of our appreciation for your support.