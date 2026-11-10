Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at ALF Food Pantry
Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at ALF Food Pantry
Central Coast Moving & Storage is hosting its annual Thanksgiving turkey drive with People's Self-Help Housing at ALF Food Pantry in Atascadero on November 19 from 4 to 6 pm.
Local businesses are helping families celebrate the holiday with a meal to share. No registration needed; first come, first served while supplies last.
To help, please visit https://app.centralcoastmoving.com/.
ALF Food Pantry
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Moving & Storage
(805) 441-6118
austin@centralcoastmoving.com
ALF Food Pantry
5411 El Camino RealAtascadero, California 93422