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Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at ALF Food Pantry

Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at ALF Food Pantry

Central Coast Moving & Storage is hosting its annual Thanksgiving turkey drive with People's Self-Help Housing at ALF Food Pantry in Atascadero on November 19 from 4 to 6 pm.

Local businesses are helping families celebrate the holiday with a meal to share. No registration needed; first come, first served while supplies last.

To help, please visit https://app.centralcoastmoving.com/.

ALF Food Pantry
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Central Coast Moving & Storage
(805) 441-6118
austin@centralcoastmoving.com
https://app.centralcoastmoving.com/
ALF Food Pantry
5411 El Camino Real
Atascadero, California 93422