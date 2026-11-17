Every nonprofit has stories to tell, but knowing which stories to tell and how to tell them effectively can make all the difference.

Join Dr. Troy Campbell, an expert in storytelling, marketing and communication who has served as a creative consultant to Disney, Nike and numerous nonprofits, for this engaging two-part series designed to help nonprofit leaders become more confident and effective storytellers.

December 10. Session 1: The Stories Your Nonprofit Needs to Tell, participants will explore the fundamentals of storytelling, including what makes something a story, why stories are such powerful communication tools and the essential stories every nonprofit should be prepared to tell.

December 17: Putting Your Stories to Work, participants will move from theory to practice in a hands-on workshop focused on developing and strengthening their own nonprofit stories.