The Art and Science of Nonprofit Storytelling

Every nonprofit has stories to tell, but knowing which stories to tell and how to tell them effectively can make all the difference.

Join Dr. Troy Campbell, an expert in storytelling, marketing and communication who has served as a creative consultant to Disney, Nike and numerous nonprofits, for this engaging two-part series designed to help nonprofit leaders become more confident and effective storytellers.

In Session 1: The Stories Your Nonprofit Needs to Tell, participants will explore the fundamentals of storytelling, including what makes something a story, why stories are such powerful communication tools and the essential stories every nonprofit should be prepared to tell. December 3.

In Session 2: Putting Your Stories to Work, participants will move from theory to practice in a hands-on workshop focused on developing and strengthening their own nonprofit stories. Through practical exercises and real-world examples, participants will learn how to make their stories more engaging, memorable and effective. December 10.

Participants will leave the series with an understanding of story theory and practical storytelling tools they can use across fundraising, marketing, community engagement and other nonprofit communications.

December 3 and 10. Register for both sessions and receive 20 percent off your total.