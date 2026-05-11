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The Bald Spots in Concert

The Bald Spots in Concert

The popular local singing group The Bald Spots will perform their unique mix of '50s and '60s American music in a fundraising concer. Proceeds will support Green Pastures, a church ministry that provides mini-grants to local residents in need of temporary assistance. A free-will offering will be taken. The event is open to the public and popcorn and beverages will be available.

First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church SLO
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
https://www.fpcslo.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066510314772
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
https://www.fpcslo.org