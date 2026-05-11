The Bald Spots in Concert
The Bald Spots in Concert
The popular local singing group The Bald Spots will perform their unique mix of '50s and '60s American music in a fundraising concer. Proceeds will support Green Pastures, a church ministry that provides mini-grants to local residents in need of temporary assistance. A free-will offering will be taken. The event is open to the public and popcorn and beverages will be available.
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church SLO
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
Artist Group Info
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org