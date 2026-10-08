Roots and Rhythm Series: The Tipsy Duo
Roots and Rhythm Series: The Tipsy Duo
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories & songs by The Tipsy Duo (Hilary Smids & Forrestt Williams of the Tipsy Gypsies). Ynana Rose will host and open the show. Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association.
Free, donations encouraged.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967