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Using Native Plants in the Garden and Plant Propagation with Cuttings

Using Native Plants in the Garden and Plant Propagation with Cuttings

Los Osos Valley Garden Club November Community presents two programs:

1. Using Native Plants in the Garden. While many of us are aware of the benefits of native plants, we might feel overwhelmed when actually integrating native plants into our gardens. This presentation will focus on different garden styles, practical landscaping considerations, and how to really garden with natives successfully. We’ll also discuss using natives in small garden spaces and identifying low-maintenance specimens.

2: Plant Propagation with Cuttings. This program will give some basics of propagation from stems, leaves, or root cuttings. It will teach about softwood and hardwood cuttings. The program will talk about rooting hormones and soil mixes to use, how to sterilize tools, and recycled pots. We will have a short time for a hands-on workshop.

First Baptist Church of Los Osos
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Los Osos Valley Garden Club
info@lovgardenclub.org
https://www.lovgardenclub.org
First Baptist Church of Los Osos
1900 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, California 93402