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Winter Gymnastics Camp

Winter Gymnastics Camp

Winter Gymnastics Camp is a great way to let go of the Holiday stress. You get time to rejuvenate, while your child will enjoy hours of active fitness and gymnastics fun. And since we’re indoors, the Camp goes on rain or shine.

The camp runs November 23rd to 25th. Children ages 4 to 13 of all levels are invited, and no membership or experience is necessary.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$45-$396 depending on which schedule you choose
09:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/