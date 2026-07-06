You Can't Wear it Anywhere Else Dunes Center Gala
You Can't Wear it Anywhere Else Dunes Center Gala
Join us for a night of fun and impactful fundraising for students in south San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties! Bring out your favorite funky outfits you wish you could wear but have nowhere else to wear them, while supporting our next generation of scientists and environmental stewards.
This year you will have the opportunity to double your impact. Chevron will match every donation up to $100,000! Become a member or make a donation to support our efforts to inspire our youth, engage our community and conserve the natural beauty of our coast.
Edwards Barn
100-10,000
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center
805-343-2455
admin@dunescenter.org
Edwards Barn
1095 PomeroyNipomo, California 93444
(805) 929-1673
theedwardsbarn@yahoo.com