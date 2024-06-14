© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Pride nonprofit accuses Atascadero city officials of condoning hate speech

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published June 14, 2024 at 9:21 AM PDT
Gala Pride & Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, California
slocounty.ca.gov
Gala Pride & Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, California

A San Luis Obispo Pride nonprofit is accusing Atascadero City Council members and the city manager of condoning hate speech – through inaction – at a recent council meeting.

SLO’s Gala Pride & Diversity Center stated on Instagram that three people, including a teen, spoke at Tuesday’s Atascadero city council meeting, asking the city to recognize Pride month next year.

The Center’s Program Director, Serin Ruggles, said a 14-year-old spoke about her experience as part of the LGBTQ community. Then, during public comment, a speaker reportedly used homophobic hate speech.

“He ended his speech by saying, and I quote, ‘Homosexuals in the room: I apologize if I've offended you, but you're not even people. Buy a rope.’ He explicitly called for the murder or suicide of LGBTQ+ people,” Ruggles said.

Another speaker also allegedly used homophobic slurs.

The Pride Center is accusing city officials of failing to intervene.

The organization claims that the city edited out any mention of Pride in the online video of the council meeting.

Atascadero City Council has not responded to KCBX’s request for comment.
Tags
Culture and Identity Gala Pride and Diversity CenterAtascadero City CouncilPride MonthSan Luis Obispo County
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More