Cal Poly landmark painted for Pride Month gets vandalized

A 50-foot landmark for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo was recently vandalized, according to University Police. It became vandalized after LGBTQ+ groups decorated the sign to highlight Pride Month.

A local hiker found black paint splattered across the Cal Poly P, according to a University Police report. The Poly P is a spray-painted letter P on a nearby hillside that stands for Polytechnic. It’s been part of the university for more than 100 years.

Last week the university’s Pride Center painted it to resemble a rainbow flag to celebrate Pride Month. In an Instagram post, the group said they wanted to remind people looking at it that they are accepted into the community. The vandalism of their work was reported Saturday.

The Pride Center did not respond to a request for comment in time for broadcast.

According to the university’s spokesperson Matt Lazier, the police department is still investigating the reported case and Cal Poly is offering to support the center by removing the graffiti.