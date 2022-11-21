Department of Energy announces $1.1 billion in conditional funding to keep Diablo Canyon operating

The U.S. Department of Energy announced about $1.1 billion in funding today for Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant near Avila Beach.

The announcement comes after the California legislature voted in late August to give operator PG&E a forgivable $1.4 billion in order to extend the plant's life past its previously-scheduled 2025 end date.

The federal government's conditional $1.1 billion award, if approved, would cover most of that forgivable loan from the state. The money comes from the federal Civil Nuclear Credit (CNC) program, of which Diablo Canyon is now the first recipient.

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal said in a statement, “In the face of record heat waves and a deepening climate crisis, there is too much at stake for us to move backward in the fight to fully transition California away from polluting fossil fuels."

Local opponents of Diablo Canyon's extension say this is another step in the wrong direction.

Linda Seeley is with Mothers for Peace, an anti-nuclear group who has been vocal about their belief that the plant is not safe, reliable, or cost-effective.

Seeley said the Department of Energy award to PG&E is more evidence that local, state and federal governments are willing to keep extending the life of the power plant, despite the fact that the extension is currently limited to 5 years.

"This could turn into a 20-year extension on a nuclear power plant built on fault lines, millions of pounds of nuclear waste and all this deferred maintenance," Seeley said. "We could be getting ourselves way deeper into this than the public has been led to believe."

PG&E and many nuclear advocates have repeatedly said the plant is safe and subject to thorough oversight by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

As for the $1.1 billion award, PG&E representatives said in a press release today that the final amount may change, but that the money is a step in the right direction.

“This is another very positive step forward to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon Power Plant to ensure electrical reliability for all Californians,” said PG&E CEO Patti Poppe.

Governor Newsom also praised the announcement, citing climate change and extreme weather as pressing reasons to keep the plant operating.

“This investment creates a path forward for a limited-term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to support reliability statewide and provide an onramp for more clean energy projects to come online," Newsom said.

Diablo Canyon produces about 9% of the state's electricity, according to PG&E.

This is a developing story and will be updated.