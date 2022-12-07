Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces.

According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.

“If a dominant male either dies or loses its territory to a younger male, that will kind of shift the dynamics of their home range boundaries, and a newer lion might have to find out what those boundaries are,” Swanson said, adding that this may lead other lions to move into the area.

Courtesy of White Buffalo Land Trust / The Central Coast's green hills are a habitat for mountain lions.

Another reason could be SLO County’s high deer population, one of the most common prey for mountain lions.

“Part of what makes San Luis Obispo County so great is the amount of green space we have. With that comes wildlife,” said Swanson, “If you see deer in the area, it is more than likely there’s a mountain lion in the area as well.”

Swanson said if a resident encounters a mountain lion, they should not turn their back on it or run away under any circumstances.

“As soon as you run, the prey instinct kind of kicks in, so it is very important to stand your ground, make yourself big and be loud,” said Swanson, “If you have things on hand, throw them at them. Just make yourself big and scary, and let them know that you are the bigger animal.”