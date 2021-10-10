California Department of Fish and Wildlife

-
Leatherback sea turtles are now listed under California’s Endangered Species Act after a deciding vote by the state’s Fish and Game Commission. KCBX’s Rachel Showalter has more about how this impacts the species and local fisheries.
