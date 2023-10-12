City of SLO honoring National Fire Prevention Week at Farmer’s Market

The City of San Luis Obispo is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with an event at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ market tonight.

The theme of this year’s event is “Cooking Safety Starts With You.”

Tonight SLO City Fire, CAL FIRE, Diablo Canyon Fire and Five Cities Fire Authority will be educating people on what they can do to protect themselves from a cooking disaster.

Toni Davis with Cal Fire SLO said this is important because accidents while cooking are more common than we think and can even turn catastrophic.

“You're in the moment– you're cooking. Maybe the phone rings, or your kids are playing, and somebody gets hurt, and you lay down a towel that you're wiping your hands with, and it catches fire," Davis said.

Fire Prevention Night will be located off Higuera Street on Chorro and Broad Streets. People interested in attending can RSVP on Facebook.

So far, San Luis Obispo County has faced multiple fires in October.

Davis warns people to be prepared in case it keeps happening. She said fires are breaking because of heavy rains earlier this year.

“That tall grass we received from all that rain– until it turns green, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Davis said.

For more information on how to protect yourself from fires, go to fire.ca.gov.