Federal money will help PG&E operate Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant until 2030

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:27 AM PST
The Diablo Canyon Power Plant produces about 9% of the state's energy supply.
PG&E
The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, California’s last operating plant, will continue to run until 2030. This week the Biden Administration finalized a billion-dollar aid-package to help keep the plant running.

It was scheduled to shut down one reactor this year and then its last remaining one next year.

Now, more than 1 billion dollars of federal funding will go towards extending Pacific Gas and Electric’s operation of the plant for five more years.

PG&E Vice President of Nuclear Generation Maureen Zawalick says the money will help the company pay back a 2022 state-loan.

“When we get that money, it doesn't come to PG&E, that goes right into paying back the state,” Zawalick said.

During a severe heat wave three years ago, state leaders approved a 1.4 billion-dollar loan to maintain the site’s operation through 2030.

But throughout, opponents have been concerned that nuclear power generation could bring safety issues to the region.
Tags
Environment and Energy Diablo Canyon Power PlantDiablo CanyonThe Biden Administration
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
