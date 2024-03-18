California Coastal Commission bans camping and campfire at San Carpoforo Creek Beach

A camping and campfire ban at a popular beach along the Big Sur Coast will be in place for the next two years. The decision was made by the California Coastal Commission to reduce trash left behind by campers.

San Carpoforo Creek Beach is a popular camping spot along the Big Sur Coast.

It’s also home to federally threatened species like the western snowy plover, steelhead trout, and the smith’s blue butterfly.

The California Coastal Commission decided to ban camping and campfires on the beach after visitors of the popular spot reported finding trash, human waste, and campfire rings that were left by campers.

John Eifert is with the US Forest Service’s Monterey District.

He said the popularity of the site over recent years has led to the destruction of its natural habitat.

“It's not a campground, it wasn't designated as a campground or day use area. It was just a beach with little rules, people were camping and those numbers just kept growing and all the challenges that come with increased visitation numbers like human waste issues…” Eifert said.

Eifert also said campfires were posing a threat for potential wildfires.

The ban is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

From there, the U.S. The Forest Service will create a new visitor management plan, which will be used to balance the beach’s recreational use and wildlife protection.

Eifert said daytime visitors are still allowed to come to the beach and says to keep dogs on leash.