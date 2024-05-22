© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Nuclear Regulatory Commission hosts Oral Argument on Diablo Canyon License Renewal

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:53 PM PDT
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
dirtsailor2003/ Flickr
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

Groups petitioning against an application to extend Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant operations met with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Licensing Board this week.

Mothers for Peace, Friends of the Earth, and the Environmental Working Group are asking for a formal hearing to challenge Pacific, Gas and Electric's (PG&E) application to extend operations for another 20 years.

Diane Curran, a lawyer representing Mothers for Peace, spoke at the Oral Argument.

“Petitioners have raised some extremely serious issues with respect to whether the operation of Diablo Canyon will be safe during the license renewal term,” Curran said.

The petition focuses on environmental and health issues, and risks from earthquakes or potential accidents.

PG&E lawyer Ryan Lighty said the company takes the concerns seriously, but they are inadmissible in the license renewal process.

“Diablo Canyon is operating safely according to every inspection that is done by the regulator,” Lighty said. “PG&E has followed regulatory requirements.”

NRC board members will consider these arguments in deciding whether to approve the requested hearing.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
