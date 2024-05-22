Nuclear Regulatory Commission hosts Oral Argument on Diablo Canyon License Renewal

Groups petitioning against an application to extend Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant operations met with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Licensing Board this week.

Mothers for Peace, Friends of the Earth, and the Environmental Working Group are asking for a formal hearing to challenge Pacific, Gas and Electric's (PG&E) application to extend operations for another 20 years.

Diane Curran, a lawyer representing Mothers for Peace, spoke at the Oral Argument.

“Petitioners have raised some extremely serious issues with respect to whether the operation of Diablo Canyon will be safe during the license renewal term,” Curran said.

The petition focuses on environmental and health issues, and risks from earthquakes or potential accidents.

PG&E lawyer Ryan Lighty said the company takes the concerns seriously, but they are inadmissible in the license renewal process.

“Diablo Canyon is operating safely according to every inspection that is done by the regulator,” Lighty said. “PG&E has followed regulatory requirements.”

NRC board members will consider these arguments in deciding whether to approve the requested hearing.