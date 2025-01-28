© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Santa Barbara fishermen and UCSB team up to restore kelp forests

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published January 28, 2025 at 12:17 PM PST
A local diver harvests purple urchin to rehabilitate kelp forests.
Shaun Wolfe / Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara
A community effort to restore kelp forests in the Santa Barbara Channel is kicking off this spring.

Decades ago, a marine heatwave wiped out vibrant kelp forests near San Miguel Island. While ocean temperatures have returned to normal, the kelp has not grown back. The reason? Purple urchins.

Now, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara are teaming up with UC Santa Barbara researchers to remove them. Jenn Caselle is a research professor with UCSB’s Marine Science Institute.

“Purple urchins are keeping the state in, what we call, an urchin-barren state and not allowing the kelp to regrow,” Caselle said. “We hope that by removing those herbivores—not completely—but down to a more natural density, that the system will go back into a balance and kelp will be able to regrow.”

Fishermen will harvest the urchins and sell them to local restaurants as seafood, or they may be turned into agricultural products such as fertilizer.

According to Caselle, kelp forests are crucial to marine biodiversity because many fish and aquatic animals depend on them for food and shelter.
Environment and Energy kelp forestsUC Santa BarbarafishermenSan Miguel Island
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
