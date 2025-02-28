© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg becomes first local official on California air board

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:30 PM PST
Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg / Facebook

The governor has appointed San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg to the California Air Resources Board– making her the first local elected official to serve on it.

The board, created in the 1960s to combat air pollution, oversees the state’s air and climate programs. Ortiz-Legg will join the 16-member panel next month.

Her experience promoting clean energy in SLO County– both as supervisor and a member of the air pollution board– brings a local perspective to the role.

“Our Ccounty is the county that generates the most clean energy of any county in California, and that's at Diablo Canyon,” Ortiz-Legg said. “I think we also need to continue to remind ratepayers about that, and that there's a great deal of value in that technology.”

The nuclear power plant is operating under a state-authorized extension until 2030, but PG&E is seeking an operation extension until 2045.

Meanwhile, as an air resources board member, Ortiz-Legg also wants to review policies on energy affordability, production costs and expanding new energy sources.

Her appointment requires Senate confirmation, a process that could take up to a year. If rejected, she would lose her seat on the board.
Tags
Environment and Energy San Luis Obispo County supervisorDawn Ortiz-LeggGovernor Gavin NewsomCalifornia Air Resources Board
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content