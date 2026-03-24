Wildlife group says they’re seeing a spike in sick pelicans

A Central Coast wildlife rehabilitation organization is reporting an unusual spike in sick, emaciated pelicans coming into their care.

Ariana Katovich, the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network , says that since the beginning of March, they’ve taken in 50 sick pelicans.

“ Our organization might typically see 100 pelicans a year,” Katovich said. “So it's pretty unusual to see 50 in the same month.”

The birds are coming in emaciated, dehydrated and hypothermic, she says, but so far the birds haven’t tested positive for avian influenza.

Reports of ill pelicans in unusual locations like backyards or on the side of the road have also increased, as opposed to more common places like a beach. There’s still no clear cause, Katovich says, but that’s a sign that something larger is going on.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network A pelican at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. The organization works with wild animals, like brown pelicans, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Katovich says there was a similar wave of sick pelicans in 2024, and an especially large spike in 2022.

“ I never heard of the underlying reason why,” she said. “But it was a mass starvation event.”

Last year, KCRW reported that hundreds of pelicans and other sea animals in Southern California died because of a toxic algae bloom. Right now, the increase in emaciation and hypothermia is limited to brown pelicans and other seabirds like cormorants.

Many of the sick birds do have injuries from hooks and fishing lines, so Katovich is encouraging people to make sure to properly clean up and take care of their trash after fishing.

Katovich also says the public shouldn’t touch or handle sick animals, and recommends that if you do come across a wild animal in distress, to call your local wildlife rehabilitator or animal control for help.