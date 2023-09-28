What the government shutdown could mean for SLO County residents

A government shutdown is expected to impact millions of Americans, including residents here on the Central Coast.

That’s unless Congress passes all of its funding by this Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the shutdown would suspend or discharge millions of federal workers, leave the military without pay, disrupt air travel and more.

Rebecca Campbell, with San Luis Obispo County, said officials are worried it could affect federal funding to rebuild, after winter storms from earlier this year left widespread damage in the Central Coast.

“Right now, we're working on FEMA claims because of last year's storms. If we have to get in touch with FEMA, they may not be at work. So that could be an issue for us. So we may see some system-wide impacts because they are not in their offices,” Campbell said.

Campbell also said many local social services could be cut if the federal government shuts down, including public safety programs.

“So if our Public Safety offices have to get in touch, those entities, they may not be there for questions.”

Government funding is set to expire Sunday unless both parties are able to come up with a stopgap measure.

It’s a short-term funding bill that would keep the government open until November 17th.