2024 Primary Elections: Preliminary results for Central Coast races

KCBX News has some unofficial preliminary results for the March 5 primary elections from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County elections offices.

Full unofficial numbers are available at each county's respective election results page, linked below.

This article was originally published on March 5 at 8:43 p.m. and will be updated periodically as more updates are released.

-

Unofficial results for key Central Coast races - updated Tuesday 3/5, 8:50 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Election Results

District 5 Supervisor Race



Heather Moreno: 50.17%

Susan Funk: 49.83%

Proposition 1



Yes: 50.78%

No: 49.22%

You can find San Luis Obispo County election results at slocounty.ca.gov.

Santa Barbara County Election Results

District 1 Supervisor Race



Roy Lee: 51.34%

Das Williams: 48.35%

District 3 Supervisor Race



Joan Hartmann: 63.22%

Frank T. Troise: 21.90%

Jenelle Osborne: 14.55%

District 4 Supervisor Race



Bob Nelson: 73.69%

Krishna Flores: 25.69%

Proposition 1



Yes: 51.31%

No: 48.69%

City of Santa Barbara Charter Amendment - Measure A2024



Yes: 74.50%

No: 25.50%

You can find Santa Barbara election results at countyofsb.org.

State Senator Races

District 17



John Laird: 58.74%

Tony Virrueta: 24.57%

Eric Tao: 14.99%

Michael Oxford: 1.70%

District 21



S. Monique Limón: 55.71%

Elijah Mack: 44.29%

US Representative Races

District 19



Jimmy Panetta: 51.46%

Jason Michael Anderson: 45.57%

Sean Dougherty: 2.97%

District 24



Salud Carbajal: 60.40%

Thomas Cole: 34.48%

Helena Pasquarella: 5.12%

Election Results Pages

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County