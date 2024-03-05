2024 Primary Elections: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
KCBX News has some unofficial preliminary results for the March 5 primary elections from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County elections offices.
Full unofficial numbers are available at each county's respective election results page, linked below.
This article was originally published on March 5 at 8:43 p.m. and will be updated periodically as more updates are released.
-
Unofficial results for key Central Coast races - updated Tuesday 3/5, 8:50 p.m.
San Luis Obispo County Election Results
District 5 Supervisor Race
- Heather Moreno: 50.17%
- Susan Funk: 49.83%
Proposition 1
- Yes: 50.78%
- No: 49.22%
You can find San Luis Obispo County election results at slocounty.ca.gov.
Santa Barbara County Election Results
District 1 Supervisor Race
- Roy Lee: 51.34%
- Das Williams: 48.35%
District 3 Supervisor Race
- Joan Hartmann: 63.22%
- Frank T. Troise: 21.90%
- Jenelle Osborne: 14.55%
District 4 Supervisor Race
- Bob Nelson: 73.69%
- Krishna Flores: 25.69%
Proposition 1
- Yes: 51.31%
- No: 48.69%
City of Santa Barbara Charter Amendment - Measure A2024
- Yes: 74.50%
- No: 25.50%
You can find Santa Barbara election results at countyofsb.org.
State Senator Races
District 17
- John Laird: 58.74%
- Tony Virrueta: 24.57%
- Eric Tao: 14.99%
- Michael Oxford: 1.70%
District 21
- S. Monique Limón: 55.71%
- Elijah Mack: 44.29%
US Representative Races
District 19
- Jimmy Panetta: 51.46%
- Jason Michael Anderson: 45.57%
- Sean Dougherty: 2.97%
District 24
- Salud Carbajal: 60.40%
- Thomas Cole: 34.48%
- Helena Pasquarella: 5.12%
Election Results Pages