© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 Primary Elections: Preliminary results for Central Coast races

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:43 PM PST
Polling station in San Luis Obispo County, California.
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
Polling station in San Luis Obispo County, California.

KCBX News has some unofficial preliminary results for the March 5 primary elections from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County elections offices.

Full unofficial numbers are available at each county's respective election results page, linked below.

This article was originally published on March 5 at 8:43 p.m. and will be updated periodically as more updates are released.

-

Unofficial results for key Central Coast races - updated Tuesday 3/5, 8:50 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Election Results

District 5 Supervisor Race

  • Heather Moreno: 50.17%
  • Susan Funk: 49.83%

Proposition 1

  • Yes: 50.78%
  • No: 49.22%

You can find San Luis Obispo County election results at slocounty.ca.gov.

Santa Barbara County Election Results

District 1 Supervisor Race

  • Roy Lee: 51.34%
  • Das Williams: 48.35%

District 3 Supervisor Race

  • Joan Hartmann: 63.22%
  • Frank T. Troise: 21.90%
  • Jenelle Osborne: 14.55%

District 4 Supervisor Race

  • Bob Nelson: 73.69%
  • Krishna Flores: 25.69%

Proposition 1

  • Yes: 51.31%
  • No: 48.69%

City of Santa Barbara Charter Amendment - Measure A2024

  • Yes: 74.50%
  • No: 25.50%

You can find Santa Barbara election results at countyofsb.org.

State Senator Races

District 17

  • John Laird: 58.74%
  • Tony Virrueta: 24.57%
  • Eric Tao: 14.99%
  • Michael Oxford: 1.70%

District 21

  • S. Monique Limón: 55.71%
  • Elijah Mack: 44.29%

US Representative Races

District 19

  • Jimmy Panetta: 51.46%
  • Jason Michael Anderson: 45.57%
  • Sean Dougherty: 2.97%

District 24

  • Salud Carbajal: 60.40%
  • Thomas Cole: 34.48%
  • Helena Pasquarella: 5.12%

Election Results Pages

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County
Government and Politics
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik