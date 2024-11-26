A ballot update on SLO County school bond measures

A trio of school bond proposals have proven to be the closest races on the ballot in San Luis Obispo County. With some votes still to be counted, two bond measures are leading and the other is trailing - all by the thinnest of margins.

By law, final election results in San Luis Obispo must be certified by December 3rd. And it looks like we’re going to have to wait until then to find out if these school improvement proposals passed.

Since election day, a $52 million bond to update facilities in the Templeton Unified School District has consistently trailed until the last update from elections officials. The measure is now slightly ahead of the 55% threshold needed to pass.

Templeton Unified Superintendent Edd Bond told KCBX that the bond could help the district reconstruct an elementary school, and make other changes.

“There's some facilities we don't have that this bond would help us acquire, like, for example, we don't have an all-purpose and all-weather track. We don't have any kind of you know district facilities, some of our athletic facilities are a little bit in need,” Bond said.

Meanwhile, a $110 million bond in the Atascadero Unified School District has been leading since election day, but narrowly. It’s now ahead with about 56% support.

A $143 million bond proposal in the Lucia Mar Unified School District remains just below 55% by a handful of votes.