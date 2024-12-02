SLO County prepares to release final election results

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office is set to release final election results by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

However, the Office said it could happen sooner, depending on how long the final reporting and certification process takes.

Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said this year’s vote was more efficient than in previous years, thanks to a new ballot counting machine.

“We were able to count, on any one day, 20,000 or more ballots with just two or three people back there, as opposed to most of the time, we would never be able to count that many ballots,” Cano said.

Cano said voter turnout in this election was 82% which is nearly 20% higher than in 2022 but slightly lower than 2020 , the last presidential election year.

As in recent elections, significantly more voters chose to vote by mail than in person at the polls.

“They love having the ability to vote in the privacy of their own home by using their vote-by-mail ballot, and they receive all their information 29 days ahead of time,” Cano said. “So, they've had plenty of time to do their own research on ballot measures and candidates and take their time.”

Candidates or voters who want to request a recount must submit a written request within five days after the County certifies election results. The request must specify the candidate or ballot measure involved and whether they want an electronic or manual recount.