Immigration enforcement conduct raids on the Central Coast and detain around 40 people

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:44 PM PDT
Farmworkers are at high risk for heat-related illnesses. Outdoor workers need protection from the heat as extreme heat days increase on the Central Coast.
CAUSEnow.org
Dozens of people were detained by immigration enforcement along the Central Coast on Tuesday.

Dozens of people were detained by immigration enforcement along the Central Coast on Tuesday.

According to Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, immigration agents detained at least 40 people in agricultural fields along the Central Coast.

Erica Diaz-Cervantes, senior policy advocate for CAUSE, says one crew leader saw unmarked vehicles driving toward the field and notified fellow farmworkers at the worksite and at CAUSE.

“Because of that intel that she was able to provide word had spread around and so some farm workers were able to flee and find safety but unfortunately there was a group that did get picked up by ICE agents,” said Diaz-Certvantes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection told KCBX they could not confirm or provide details about ICE or CBP enforcement in Santa Barbara County.
Government and Politics U.S. Immigrations and Customs EnforcementCentral Coast
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
