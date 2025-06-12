Immigration enforcement conduct raids on the Central Coast and detain around 40 people

Dozens of people were detained by immigration enforcement along the Central Coast on Tuesday.

According to Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, immigration agents detained at least 40 people in agricultural fields along the Central Coast.

Erica Diaz-Cervantes, senior policy advocate for CAUSE, says one crew leader saw unmarked vehicles driving toward the field and notified fellow farmworkers at the worksite and at CAUSE.

“Because of that intel that she was able to provide word had spread around and so some farm workers were able to flee and find safety but unfortunately there was a group that did get picked up by ICE agents,” said Diaz-Certvantes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection told KCBX they could not confirm or provide details about ICE or CBP enforcement in Santa Barbara County.