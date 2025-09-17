Santa Maria City Council delays immigration committee decision, residents voice strong opinions

More than 20 community members voiced their opinions this week at the Santa Maria City Council meeting, where council members were scheduled to consider forming an ad hoc committee on immigration.

The council postponed discussion on the committee because one council member was absent.

However, council members still heard public comment on why some residents believe Santa Maria should create the committee.

Some of the speakers cited recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on the Central Coast and an incident involving a father who was misidentified by ICE and detained over the summer in front of his wife and children.

Michelle Ambriz is a policy advocate for Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy. She supports the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee and says ICE is acting in defiance of the constitution.

“ICE agents are deliberately profiling people who fit their racist agenda with little regard for the law and our constitutional rights. This isn't right. This isn't inhumane. And you all know that.” Right now, there are so many community members who fear leaving their homes because they're unsure they'll make it back,” said Ambriz.

During public comment, one resident said that the city should work with ICE to keep the city “clean and safe until the criminals are actually deported.”

The item will be continued at the next council meeting when all council members are present.

