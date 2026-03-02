AG Rob Bonta says his office will investigate fatal shooting by SLO police

The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a San Luis Obispo police officer that happened last Saturday, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

On Saturday afternoon, a San Luis Obispo police officer shot and killed a man holding a replica handgun near the intersection of Poinsettia Street and Bluebell Way.

Bonta said in a press release released Monday that his office will independently review the shooting.

“Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to [the] DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review,” the press release said.

In an educational video produced by the DOJ in 2023, Bonta said his office is required to investigate police shootings that result in killing an unarmed civilian.

“The law helps ensure there is a fair, thorough and transparent process in place for handling these difficult incidents,” Bonta said.

California Assembly Bill 1506 requires the DOJ to check and see if a crime was committed in shootings when an unarmed person is killed.

If the DOJ decides not to bring criminal charges, they will still write up a public report that will include the facts of the case and a legal analysis.

In some cases, the department will even recommend policy changes to the law enforcement office involved in the shooting.

A representative from the DOJ’s office told KCBX that they’re unable to comment on ongoing investigations.

Saturday’s shooting

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers responded to 911 calls that a man had been shouting and waving a firearm on Saturday afternoon, a little before 5 p.m.

In a press release, the department said a police officer shot his gun once, hitting and killing the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

The item the man was holding turned out to be a fake handgun.

The police still haven’t released the man’s name yet, as they are trying to contact his next-of-kin.

According to the press release, body camera footage will be released at some point in the future.