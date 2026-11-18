The San Luis Obispo city council approved a committee to monitor a state law that lifts the state ban on swimming and allows bodily contact with a source of local drinking water.

The Salinas Reservoir, also known as the Santa Margarita Lake, is one of three drinking water sources for the city of San Luis Obispo. California Senate Bill 1253 was introduced by Sen.John Laird to lift the bodily-contact ban and passed in August. Activities that could be a part of the lake's recreational use are swimming, standup paddleboarding and body contact fishing.

Although the law takes effect January 1, there are still health and safety standards that must first be approved by San Luis Obispo County. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Shawna Scott with the city’s public works department described what’s still needed for approval, “This bill does not mandate body contact at the reservoir. It also requires water quality sampling, testing, monitoring, recording, and other staffing requirements.”

Swimming may be allowed at the Salinas Reservoir but, Scott explains, the earliest possibility to swim in it will be summer 2027. That depends on whether county requirements are met.

Councilmember Marx raised concerns about people swimming safely at the lake. She asked if part of the county’s plans for the lake would include lifeguards.

The city’s public works representative Aaron Floyd said additional staff will be hired but specifics are to be determined. Floyd says they will decide whether to hire lifeguards at another time.

Councilmember Marx will be the sole member of the ad hoc committee with the purpose of streamlining communication between the city and county.

“ I have a lot of regard for the lake the way that it is, but I also have a lot of respect for the need for greater recreational opportunities,” Marx said. The councilmember said she hopes this addition of bodily-contact use does not destroy the quiet enjoyment of the lake.

During deliberations, some councilmembers expressed that there had been a lack of communication about SB 1253’s passage.

The law includes a 5-year sunset clause unless new legislation is approved by the state before 2032.