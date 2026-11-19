Santa Maria city council approved a name change for Cesar E. Chavez Drive at Tuesday’s meeting. The new signage could be installed by Feb. 1, 2027 according to Brett Fulgoni, Santa Maria’s Public Works director.

The street will be named after Vietnam veteran and Santa Maria native, Thomas J. Ontiveros.

The process to re-name the street came after allegations of sexual abuse against the late labor leader. The city had previously decided to select the new street name from a list of Santa Maria veterans. Ontiveros Drive was on that list. After surveying the public on name options in May, the Traffic Committee voted for Ontiveros Drive in June.

During public comment, the name received a mixed reception. Dave Cross, co-founder of the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial praised the decision to commemorate a local veteran. Meanwhile, Monica Lopez who lives on Cesar E. Chavez Drive said people who live on the street didn’t support the change from the start.

“What's gonna happen in 10 years if somebody comes out of the woodwork and says, ‘He too did something wrong’? Then we're gonna all change our paperwork again,” said Lopez.

The resolution will now head to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for approval.

Fulgoni said the next steps for the project are to notify affected residents, update city records and mapping, and replace signage. He estimates the cost of the project will be $3,500.