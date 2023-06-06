SLO County Public Health distributing free Covid-19 tests this month

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is teaming up with food bank distribution events to give out free Covid-19 tests.

Tara Kennon with the Public Health Department said residents can grab these tests at pop-up events across the County this month.

“We've been giving out several hundred tests to people who need them and are able to use them, so we're really grateful to the community for coming out and for testing,” Kennon said.

Everyone’s welcome to take these tests, since there aren’t any insurance or income requirements. Each family can take up to two tests per person in their household.

Covid cases are on the decline in SLO County. But Kennon said continuing to test is crucial for residents’ safety.

“We're in a different phase of the pandemic than we were even a year ago,” Kennon said, “But testing remains important to help you protect others, if you do have Covid, and also so that you can get treatment promptly.”

Kennon said testing and getting treatment early can lower your chances of developing severe illness and long Covid. This is especially true for vulnerable populations like immunocompromised people or the elderly, according to the CDC.

Stocking up on tests can help you catch any symptoms in time.

“Having tests on hand, when you first get that little cough or scratchy throat or just feel a little off, can make the difference in being able to get treatment promptly– which can really make your illness more brief,” Kennon said.

Kennon said the County is partnering with food bank distribution events to make sure all residents have easy access to tests.

“We're trying to make it as easy as possible for people, who may not be able to easily go out and purchase tests, to get them through this one stop where they may already be going to pick up food bank distribution,” Kennon said.

The full list of upcoming pop-up events for this month is posted at slocounty.ca.gov .

Upcoming COVID-19 test pop-ups in SLO County:

Wednesday, June 7 from 10:00-11:30 a.m., Atascadero Grange Hall, 5035 Palma Ave.

Thursday, June 8 from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Oceano - Central Coast Senior Center, 1580 Railroad St.

Tuesday, June 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nipomo Elementary School, 190 E. Price St.

Wednesday, June 14 from 10:30-11:00 a.m., Cayucos Community Church, 60 S. 3rd St.

Friday, June 16 from 2:30-4:00 p.m., Oceano Family Resource Center, 1425 19th St.