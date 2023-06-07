“Hunger does not take a summer vacation”: free meals available for Central Coast students   

Schools on the Central Coast will continue to provide free meals for students during the upcoming summer break. The summer meals program is funded by the USDA and administered by local school districts.

Erin Primer, director of food and nutrition services for San Luis Coastal Unified School District, said childhood hunger never takes a break, and that’s why it’s important for schools to continue to offer meals even when school is out for summer.

“Hunger does not take a summer vacation and while many of our students are able to receive a free breakfast and a free lunch every day during the school year, we know they’re still hungry in the summer,” she said.

Primer said the school district is participating in the federally funded summer meals program and will continue to serve breakfast and lunch through June and July.

“The summer meal program is a great way for all children 0-18 [years old] to access those same free meals when school is out,” she said.

Primer thinks they will serve about 1,000 meals per day during the summer break. She said this summer, unlike during the pandemic, meals must be consumed on-site. She said on-site dining allows for more variety, like hot food options and easy access to the garden bar. She said the garden bar features locally grown fruits and vegetables, and connects kids to nutritious foods grown right here on the Central Coast.

Several summer meal sites will be available within the district, and Primer said every child is welcome regardless of where they go to school.

“We have both of our high schools, we’ve got a couple of elementary schools. I think we’re looking in total at about six sites this summer,” she said.

Primer invites parents to bring their children each day for nutritious meals at no cost. She said the program isn’t just about nutrition and food security, it also brings the community together.