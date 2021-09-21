© 2021 KCBX
Health

The Reluctant Therapist: Launching our children into new steps of life

KCBX | By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM PDT

From the day they are born, we are preparing our children to be ready to set out on their own. But with every successful launching comes the inevitable empty nest, the too quiet house, the sense of loss and purpose, but also the joyous heartache of knowing the world is shifting in all of the right ways and it's time to step aside. This week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, is about the pain, pride, sorrow and joy that accompany each experience of letting go.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eaves dropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
