The Reluctant Therapist: Launching our children into new steps of life

From the day they are born, we are preparing our children to be ready to set out on their own. But with every successful launching comes the inevitable empty nest, the too quiet house, the sense of loss and purpose, but also the joyous heartache of knowing the world is shifting in all of the right ways and it's time to step aside. This week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, is about the pain, pride, sorrow and joy that accompany each experience of letting go.