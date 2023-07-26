© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Infrastructure, Housing and Development

KCBX Two-Way: Rent prices spike in formerly more affordable California cities

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:22 AM PDT
A home with a real estate sign in Tower District in central Fresno on June 28, 2022. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local
A home with a real estate sign in Tower District in central Fresno on June 28, 2022. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

New reporting from CalMatters looks into rent hikes across California. Some formerly “affordable” areas like the Central Valley are starting to see housing costs look more like the state’s major metropolitan areas. It’s happening on the Central Coast too, as the previously more affordable cities here, like Santa Maria and Salinas, are starting to see rent prices more like those in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Ben Christopher, CalMatters’ housing policy reporter. The full article is available here.

Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development rent
Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
Related Content
  • Santa Barbara County housing costs some of the most expensive in the state, and they're rising every year.
    Out of Reach
    KCBX's Out of Reach is an in-depth series on Santa Barbara County's housing crisis, reported by Beth Thornton. Senior editor Marisa Waddell and editor Benjamin Purper contributed to this project. This special report is made possible by a grant from the Sunflower Foundation.
Load More