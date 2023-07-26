KCBX Two-Way: Rent prices spike in formerly more affordable California cities

New reporting from CalMatters looks into rent hikes across California. Some formerly “affordable” areas like the Central Valley are starting to see housing costs look more like the state’s major metropolitan areas. It’s happening on the Central Coast too, as the previously more affordable cities here, like Santa Maria and Salinas, are starting to see rent prices more like those in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Ben Christopher, CalMatters’ housing policy reporter. The full article is available here.