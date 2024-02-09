SLO County offers $5.5 million in homeless services grants

San Luis Obispo County has released $5.5 million in grant funding to help with homeless services.

It’s the largest round of funding for homeless services released by the social services department, according to a county press release. The funding is meant to support the county’s five-year plan to reduce homelessness by 50 percent. Local service providers are able to apply for seven grants.

Suzie Freeman is the Communications Program Manager for the county’s Homeless Services Division. She said the grants help service providers meet their goals.

“When talking with different service providers, a challenge that they often face is not thinking of innovative progress, but it's identifying ways to sustainably fund them,” she said.

Applicants include local governments, private entities and nonprofit organizations. The county is looking to fund projects that include shelter diversion, rapid rehousing, street outreach and other housing solutions.

Applicants are also encouraged to align their projects with the county’s plan to address homelessness. Proposals will be scored based on how they align with the focus of each grant. To qualify, they must attend a mandatory applicant workshop.

Applications are due by March 1. For more information, visit the Homeless Services Grants page on the county website.