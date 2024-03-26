© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCSB settles lawsuit with Goleta, agrees to pay $2.3 million and expand student housing

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:29 PM PDT
UCSB Campus, viewed from Parking Lot 10.
Photo by Glenn Beltz.
UCSB Campus, viewed from Parking Lot 10.

UC Santa Barbara has agreed to expand student housing and pay more than $2.3 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit filed by the City of Goleta.

Courtesy of UCSB.
Photo Courtesy of UCSB.
A high-resolution rendered site plan for UC Santa Barbara's new student housing. It's called the San Benito student residential community.

The lawsuit alleged that university housing is not keeping up with the growing student population.

UC Santa Barbara, situated in Goleta, will add 3,500 new student beds by 2029 to fulfill the terms of the settlement.

“This commitment meets the City’s primary goal of the lawsuit, which was to ensure that UCSB was on track to build the necessary units within a set timeframe,” a City of Goleta press release said.

The City of Goleta will also receive $2.3 million dollars, which it plans to allocate towards a new train station and a bike and pedestrian path– both projects currently underway.

According to UCSB, apartments for 2,100 students will be finished by 2027. The housing will be located between Mesa Road and Stadium Road.

The university also reported its second installment of housing will add 1,400 additional beds. This project is set to be built by 2029.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development UC Santa BarbaraGoleta City Councilstudent housinglawsuit
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More