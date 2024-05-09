© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Preliminary SLO County PIT data shows progress toward five-year plan to reduce homelessness

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:19 AM PDT
San Luis Obispo, California.
Photo by Frankie Van Hooser / slocounty.ca.gov.
San Luis Obispo, California.

San Luis Obispo County officials report their five-year plan to cut homelessness in half is showing signs of success. This year’s preliminary Point-in-Time Count data shows a nearly 20% drop in the overall homeless population from 2022.

The unsheltered count increased by 359 individuals, while sheltered numbers rose.

The data still has to be verified by the state and it’s subject to change.

According to Kari Howell from the County Homeless Services Division, this indicates that local housing and shelter efforts are moving in the right direction.

“This is a trend that's promising and reflects the growing system of care,” Howell said. “An increase in sheltering options means folks are comfortable reaching out to services.”

The County's five-year plan to reduce homelessness prioritizes shelter and housing programs. For example, the Welcome Home Village project plans to build 80 supportive housing units by 2025.

County officials noted the improved accuracy of this year's Count compared to 2022 when Covid-19 restrictions limited outreach. Volunteers were only able to count homeless people from their cars, and the survey responses had to be extrapolated from a limited sample size.

This year, 200 volunteers traveled by foot to conduct the count and surveys.

“We’re really proud of these results because we were able to see more accurately from the people themselves who are experiencing homelessness what they need and what they're going through,” Howell said.

The County plans to release the complete data with detailed demographics and survey responses in late spring.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
