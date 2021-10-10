-
Responding to an increase of residents living in their vehicles in Los Osos, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors opened its first “safe…
-
A new housing program in SLO County aims to take more than 150 people off the streets. The Housing Authority of SLO (HaSLO) is calling the program…
-
In 2020 while navigating the COVID pandemic, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) successfully expanded homeless services in Northern San Luis Obispo…
-
The COVID-19 crisis has led to widespread economic impacts. Rising unemployment has left a record number of individuals in possible housing insecurity due…
-
With tens of thousands of people living on the streets of California, the homelessness crisis is not slowing down, but a San Luis Obispo city grant aims…
-
San Luis Obispo County this week renewed participation in the Stepping Up Initiative, a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing the prevalence of inmates…
-
A Motel 6 in Paso Robles will be converted to provide over a hundred rooms for emergency and permanent housing for homeless individuals, a project…
-
The city of San Luis Obispo is clearing a homeless encampment along the Bob Jones Trail. This comes a week after SLOPD found the body of a man inside one…
-
A camping site in Paso Robles that supplied tents, food and security for homeless individuals will be shutting down November 1, and city officials are…
-
As food banks across the nation are overwhelmed due to the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors are helping neighbors with the use of Little Free Pantries.…