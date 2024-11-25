© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New homes built for low and middle income families in Paso Robles

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:03 PM PST
Habitat for Humanity SLO hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the housing on Friday.
Habitat for Humanity SLO
Habitat for Humanity SLO hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the housing on Friday.

There were plenty of tears and smiles on display in Paso Robles Friday as Habitat for Humanity turned over nine newly built homes to low and middle income families.

The project took close to 15 years to complete, with hundreds of volunteers involved and each family participating in the construction of their own future homes. Abby Balthazar, who has two children, said she was thrilled the work is finally done.

“We have done it all. I know some of my fellow neighbors will attest to this, but there have been days where I did not want to be here, but in the depths of our souls, we knew we had to get it done,” Balthazar said.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot homes are a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of SLO, San Luis Obispo County and the City of Paso Robles.

Nick Rasussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO said the project almost came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with help from the federal government was able to push on.

Tricia Hamish, Vice president of Habitat for Humanity’s Vice President of the executive board, said seeing the joy of those taking possession of the homes made the long wait worthwhile.

“I'm just honored to be a part of it and so proud of these families. They've worked so hard, you know, habitat’s mission is that each family puts in Sweat Equity, to build their homes and they've not only built their own homes, but they've helped their neighbors build their homes,” Hamish said.

Hamish said that with volunteers and families working side-by-side over the years, there is already a strong sense of community surrounding the houses on Vine Street.

Habitat for Humanity SLO has now built 26 homes, including residences in Atascadero, Grover Beach, and the city of San Luis Obispo.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development low incomehousing projectPaso RoblesHabitat for Humanity
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano