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RTA launches new, simple way to pay bus fares

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:58 AM PDT
The Downtown Transit Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kendra Hanna
/
KCBX News
The Downtown Transit Center in San Luis Obispo.

Riders on SLO Transit and Regional Transit Authority buses can now pay their fares the same way they would buy a snack at a corner store: by tapping their card or phone at a kiosk.

A new contactless “Tap 2 Ride” system has launched on many buses across San Luis Obispo county.

At a transportation meeting at SLO City Hall this week, Mobility Services Business Manager Alex Fuchs explained that now riders can pay “with preloaded bank cards, anything that's under the Visa, Microsoft or Discover umbrella.”

In the past, the payment methods available through SLO Transit were cash, a bus pass, or by downloading the Token Transit app.

Those methods are still available, but one benefit of using “Tap 2 Ride” is the fare-capping feature. The system automatically tracks rides and purchases passes so users never pay more than $40 a month.

Riders can now pay their fares by tapping a credit or debit card when boarding a bus.
Kendra Hanna
/
KCBX News
Riders can now pay their fares by tapping a credit or debit card when boarding a bus.

However, the fare-capping feature is linked to individual payment methods, so it will only work if riders use the same debit or credit card every time they take the bus.

Seniors and Medicare cardholders can register their payment card online to make sure they get their discounted fare rate.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development RTApublic transportation
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
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