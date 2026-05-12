How high to build? Grover Beach voters could decide this November

Grover Beach’s November ballot could include a question about whether to limit building heights.

A citizen initiative that would lower height limits in commercial districts has gotten enough signatures to qualify for a spot on the November ballot.

At a special city meeting on housing issues back in March, Grover Beach resident Brenda Auer said she wanted building height limits to protect ocean views.

“I don't care how much it costs to do something to save the views of the ocean for my grandchildren,” Auer told the city council. “It's worth it.”

California state law puts limits on local housing policy — the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 prevents local agencies from reducing housing capacity, except in special cases.

Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee addressed the issue at the March housing meeting.

“Reducing height may impact realistic housing capacity, and it's something that staff and our legal team need to address further and investigate further,” Dee said. “If we are reducing height, we could find that we're effectively down zoning.”

The initiative would limit buildings in commercial zones, like on West Grand Avenue, to just three stories. It would also mandate that at least a third of the square footage of a mixed-use development is dedicated to commercial use, and “require such commercial uses on the ground floor frontage on the primary street.”

City staff will present a report next month on whether the height change would put Grover Beach in legal hot water. The council will discuss the findings at a June 8 meeting, and also vote on whether to adopt the new limits or to put the initiative in front of voters on the November ballot.