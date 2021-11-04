KCBX News Update: Maintenance project on Highway 101, and extremism researcher worries about gun violence

Maintenance project on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County

There will be a maintenance project on northbound Highway 101 between Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive this Saturday, November 6th.

The project is to repair guardrail and perform tree work on the highway.

According to CalTrans, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a closure of the right (No. 2) lane from 5 a.m. until 3 pm.

Delays should not exceed 5 minutes.

CalTrans said in a press release that the “lane closure will allow Caltrans maintenance crews to perform work that will enhance the safety of all travelers.”

Caltrans also reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

