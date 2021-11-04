© 2021 KCBX
KCBX Stories

KCBX News Update: Maintenance project on Highway 101, and extremism researcher worries about gun violence

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM PDT
KCBX News plain rectangle logo by Janelle 2021.jpg

Maintenance project on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County

There will be a maintenance project on northbound Highway 101 between Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive this Saturday, November 6th.

The project is to repair guardrail and perform tree work on the highway.

According to CalTrans, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a closure of the right (No. 2) lane from 5 a.m. until 3 pm.

Delays should not exceed 5 minutes.

CalTrans said in a press release that the “lane closure will allow Caltrans maintenance crews to perform work that will enhance the safety of all travelers.”

Caltrans also reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

Rise in gun purchases, domestic extremism worries researcher

America is at risk of seeing large-scale political violence in the coming months, according to one of the country's foremost experts on gun violence. Cap Radio's Steve Milne has more.

