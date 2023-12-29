KCBX Albums Of The Year 2023

As we enter 2024, KCBX DJ's look back at the top albums that grabbed their attention in 2023.

Marisa Waddell – KCBX Director of Programming & Content, host of The Road Home (Thursdays 6:30-8:00 PM)

To make it easier to narrow down my list of favorites, I’ll stick with albums that fit the format of my show, which is Americana music, its roots and its branches. But I’m still going to cheat by sneaking in more than five albums. One of them is City of Gold by Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Anytime Molly and her killer band release a new album, it’s likely to go on my list. They’re that good. Also, I always want to include a favorite local album. This year it’s Under a Cathedral Sky by Ynana Rose. It’s her best yet, co-produced with the ever talented Damon Castillo, and brimming with beautiful songs that blend genres from folk and bluegrass to jazz and blues.

With that, here’s my official list of five favorites:

Bluegrass by Willie Nelson

Among Other Things by Bella White

Yellow Peril by Nat Myers

The Returner by Allison Russell

Anarchist Gospel by Sunny War

Bluegrass by Willie Nelson

It amazes me that at 90 Willie is still so prolific and his voice is clear and strong. This album is a bunch of bluegrass takes on songs from his catalog, including smash hits like On the Road Again and lesser-known songs like Home Motel. Buddy Cannon produced it, bringing together some impressive players for the band, such as Dan Tyminski, Ron Block, Aubrey Haynie, Rob Ickes and others.

Among Other Things by Bella White

Bella White’s voice turned my head right away. It’s a confident, reedy alto that demands attention. She’s a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Calgary who’s based in BC now, and whose alt country music is influenced by bluegrass, tinged with folk and touched by soul. Johathan Wilson produced this sophomore effort from White, and the band includes Erin Rae and Buck Meek.

Yellow Peril by Nat Myers

Producer Dan Auerbach recorded this album in his 100-year-old house, making it feel like field recordings that Alan Lomax might have made back in the 1940s. But this is contemporary blues by a young Korean American from Kentucky. Much of it is just Myers singing and playing slide and intricate fingerstyle rhythms on his resonator guitar, but there are full band tracks, too. His voice sounds rich and weathered, belying his youth — and his lyrics are poetic expressions of prejudice, struggle, love, heartbreak and rambling.

The Returner by Allison Russell

Allison Russell’s follow-up album to her Grammy-nominated solo debut, Outside Child, is full of joy. This album refers to and acknowledges the abuse she endured as a child — which Outside Child explored deeply. But The Returner celebrates surviving and being alive. It’s full of danceable tracks, high production value, and multiple genres — from folk to soul, and even disco. Guests include Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark and Hozier.

Anarchist Gospel by Sunny War

Speaking of Allison Russell, she shows up on two songs from Sunny War’s latest album, which is full of musical luminaries from David Rawlings to Kyshona to Jim James. And speaking of high production value, there’s plenty of that on Anarchist Gospel, too, along with War’s warm vocals and impressive guitar playing. This is a breakup album that expresses the pain of an ended relationship, but also the hope of moving on.

Janelle Younger,

Morning Cup fill-in, and host of Broken Spoke (Saturdays noon to 3 p.m.)

Califone — Villagers

Darlingside — Everything Is Alive

George Jackson’s Local Trio — George Jackson’s Local Trio

Milk Carton Kids — I Only See the Moon

Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel

Califone – Villagers

My favorite album this year is one that I’ve played the least on the air; this release from Tim Rutili feels like it should be listened to in private. Each eloquent, emotionally transparent track creates an intensely personal experience. Listen for yourself and see what you think.

Darlingside – Everything Is Alive

This four-piece group has hit new heights with their latest release. Intricate harmonies soar over lush, baroque, chamber-pop instrumentation.

George Jackson’s Local Trio – George Jackson’s Local Trio

George Jackson is a New Zealand fiddler who has made a home in Nashville. This instrumental album is

an experimental mix of string-driven arrangements that are chock-full of heart and soul.

Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

You can always count on this duo for finely-tuned harmonies and guitar virtuosity – but there’s a new shine and depth to their sound with this release. It’s been a big year for these two – they founded the brand new – and wildly successful – LA Folk Festival.

Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel

This super-talented songwriter hits her stride – and finds her groove – with this album, complete with distinguished musical guests like Allison Russell, David Rawlings, and Jim James.

Brad Kyle, host of Across The Tracks (Thursday Nights 8-10)

Its been another good year for the kind of music we represent on our show, and having to whittle down to just five is a pretty daunting task, but I generally go with what is at the top of my mind when considering these things, so here goes in no particular order.

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway - City Of Gold

The Cleverlys — Solid Butter

Charley Crocket — Live from the Ryman

Altitude — Marty Stuart

Iris Demint — Workin’ On A World

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway - City Of Gold

I am continually impressed by Molly Tuttle’s taste and humor and this release did nothing to diminish that opinion. From trips to Yosemite, the San Joaquin, and El Dorado, she and her band are in top form on this one. My personal favorite is "Down Home Dispensary," but there are lots of good things to find on this record.

The Cleverlys — Solid Butter

I’m a sucker for a Bluegrass reimagining of popular tunes and this collection from The Cleverlys ticks all my boxes. From the opening Dr. John cover Right Place Wrong Time, to covers of B-52s, Radiohead and PSY, it’s just a fun listen all the way round.

Charley Crocket — Live from the Ryman

A must if you are a fan of Charley’s new traditionalist country, and if you have never seen him, it’s a great introduction, if you have, it’s a reminder of what a powerful and dynamic performer he is and just how hot his band is. All his hits are represented, and it is a great Friday night (or any time really) party listen.

Altitude — Marty Stuart

Merle Haggard once thanked Marty Stuart for keeping the flame of Country music burning and his new album Altitude, with the Fabulous Superlatives, would not disappoint him, even with a couple of side trips, most notably into a bit of psychedelia with the sitar infused “Space” . Check it out!

Iris Demint — Workin’ On A World

Early in the year when the lead single came out I was excited to hear the rest of the album and I was not disappointed in the slightest. Iris Demint clearly had big issues in mind when she recorded this album, from the title track to the fiery Goin Down To Sing In Texas, and The Sacred Now, she infuses this record with a spiritual feel without excluding listeners who just want a good song. I knew the first time I played this album it would be on my end of year list.

Honorable Mentions include:

Greensky Bluegrass — Congratulations and Condolences

Out of Kalamazoo, this band has never let me down when I gave em a listen, and I have played their stuff on several shows since I became the host of the program. Their 2023 offering is a sold contribution to their discography.

Lucinda Williams — Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart

One would think a stroke might be a career ender- not for Lucinda Williams, who battled back with this collection of songs that are both tough and tender.

And finally,

Ozark Mountain Daredevils More Cowbell (single)

I’ve included this one because I am a longtime fan of the band, and was happy to hear they were still out there doing their thing. This is a really silly song, but its great and if you are gonna get an earworm stuck in your head this is a good one.

Steve Jenkins, host of Citizen Sound (Sundays at 11pm through Mondays at 1am)

Soft Kill - Metta World Peace

Ruin Lust - Dissimulant

Protomartyr - Formal Growth in the Desert

Oneohtrix Point Never - Again

Tomb Mold - The Enduring Spirit

Soft Kill — Metta World Peace

One of my favorite albums by one of my favorite bands. They're known for their proclivity to release radically different records since their formation over a decade ago. This time, the Recovery-focused group leans into an intimate return to form a self-releasing album packed with elements of lofi bedroom synthpop, underground hip hop, and dark, gothy post-punk. They have successfully pulled from each genre to vividly illustrate song lyrics that recount depraved tales from each of the band members’ past lives. It's an album for those who have been through it, or those who are going through it right now.

Ruin Lust — Dissimulant

One of New York’s finest underground bands returning after a 3 year hiatus to deliver one of the best Blackened Death Metal albums I have heard since the group’s previous entry, released in the beginning of 2020. The album is a scathing and blistering assault to the senses, much like the third year of living through a pandemic. But, you get past the initial shock, you get used to it and maybe even learn to embrace it. This album is recommended for newcomers to the Death Metal genre, but especially for seasoned veterans looking for an album breathing some fresh air into the corpse of the classic genre.

Protomartyr — Formal Growth in the Desert

This album is recommended to anyone who has ever wondered what it would sound like if Nick Cave were in a modern post-punk band. Sometimes twangy, often repetitive and angular. Sometimes soothing, often feeling like being hypnotized. Sometimes atonally melodic, it often feels like being lulled to sleep by a monotone, rambling nanny, whose voice utters lyrics bordering on philosophical chants: Can you hate yourself and still deserve love?

Oneohtrix Point Never — Again

'Again' is somewhere between baroque quartet music, weaving new age ambient synthesizer music, and 8-bit chip music that was composed for glitching Gameboys. This is the artist’s most recent release. While often dense and challenging in places, the album’s more patient listeners will be rewarded with moments of zen-like sonic clarity when soaring synth lines punch through chaotic rumbles and clashing dissonance.

It's Recommended for those who enjoy critical listening, masterclasses in audio production, or the erosion of popular music theory.

Tomb Mold — The Enduring Spirit

The album thoughtfully included technical and progressive metal influence, as opposed to heavy riffs for headbanging Neanderthals. It's optimistic evidence of the group’s contemplative evolution, and maybe their genre’s, as well.

Rick Mathews, host of Freedom Jazz Dance (Mondays 8-10 p.m.)

Going over albums released in 2023 (and late 2022), we have heard so much good music. I think the pandemic period, with all its stresses and isolation, ironically spurred an increase in the creative output throughout the music world with incredible results.

My problem is narrowing these gifts down to just five records. So OK, here's a few of my favorites.

Although this list could easily look different on any given day. Look for an upcoming "Freedom Jazz Dance" show featuring many of my favorite releases of 2023, including these five in no order:

La Gran Diversion - Roberto Fonseca

In Real Time - Artemis

Uptown On Mardi Gras Day - Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Dance of the Elders - Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Passage - Johnathan Blake

La Gran Diversion — Roberto Fonseca –

Again, Cuban pianist/composer/arranger strikes a perfect balance of Afro-Cuban jazz tradition and current attitudes. It's accessible, so danceable, and truly "The Great Fun".

In Real Time — Artemis

This all-star, all female supergroup continues their incredible musical output in their second album.

It's original, with insightful interpretations. It's state of the art in every way, right up there with the best of the Blue Note label.

Uptown On Mardi Gras Day - Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra - This band of New

New Orleans' best has held a regular Wednesday gig at Snug Harbor for many years. Among their several fine albums, this one was really due, providing joyous new versions of Mardi Gras and NOLA standards, plus a few welcome originals. The album is filled with great playing, and burning solos, always soulful, that are always fun - it's "So New Orleans"!

Dance of the Elders - Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

This album is sensitive, intimately conversational, diverse, virtuosic and imaginative. Through Muthspiel's compositions and their takes on Kurt Weill and Joni Mitchell, incorporating classical, folk music and jazz, these master musicians have created something wonderful.

Passage - Johnathan Blake

Drummer Blake, whose father was jazz violinist, John Blake, is joined by Immanuel Wilkins who plays the alto sax, Joel Ross who plays the vibraphone, David Virelles on the piano, and Dezron Douglas on bass. This is the 2nd album by this group of outstanding young musicians — all consummately talented, all leaders in their own right. Synergistically, they bring the best out in each other as they present a beautiful set of originals and interpretations of great jazz compositions.

Laura Joines, AIA, host of Pickin' Up the Tempo (Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.)

Robert Finley-Black Bayou

Zach Bryan-Boys of Faith and Zach Bryan

Devon Gilfillian-Love You Anyway

Jobi Riccio- Whiplash

Brent Cobb- Southern Star

Robert Finley — Black Bayou

At the top of my list, this album produced by Dan Auerbach has smooth blues and soul. It will satisfy your ears.

Zach Bryan — Boys of Faith and Zach Bryan

It's been a breakout year for Zach Bryan with two albums. Bryan is authentic country, folk, and blues rolled into one person.

Devon Gilfillian — Love You Anyway

Gilfillian is an American soul singer based in Nashville. I just love the song 'All I really wanna do.'

Jobi Riccio — Whiplash

Whiplash is the first album by this singer songwriter from Colorado. Listen to songs Whiplash and Summer.

Brent Cobb — Southern Star

This album is like putting folk, country, indie and bluegrass in a jar and shaking it.

Other honorable album mentions include:

Bella White — Among Other Things

This album reminds me of musical freedom steeped in bluegrass traditions.

Jess Williamson — Time Ain't Accidental

Williamson is a Los Angeles-based, new alt, folk artist. Its title track hands it over.

Max MacLaury — Drifting

This band may be local, but national attention is coming. The singer has a voice that pulls you in with great musicians behind him. Slides between folk, indie, jazz and alt country all in one. Strangers and Hard Times are my listens.

Andy Zink , Co-host Global Spin (Sunday 7-9 p.m.)



Wolfgang muthspiel — Invocation

Les Egares — Les Egares Ballake Sissoko, Vincent Segal, etc.

Lucas Santtana — O Paraiso

Abajade — Latopa

Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain —As We Speak

Wolfgang muthspiel — Invocation

This album is an excellent version of Joni Mitchell’s “Amelia.” The title track is beautiful meditation with a cool shift halfway through.

Les Egares — Les Egares Ballake Sissoko, Vincent Segal, etc.

Sissoko and Segal have recorded and played together for many years. Adding accordion and saxophone seemed superfluous until I heard the recording, then I was immediately intrigued.

Lucas Santtana — O Paraiso

This album is a wonderful version of “fool on the hill” with a bizarrely compelling saxophone solo. The whole album is terrific.

Abajade — Latopa

A hard-driving Cuban/French band.

Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain — As We Speak

Another fantastic collaboration between these three artists with the addition of Rakesh Chaurasia on bansuri.

Craig Russell Co-host of KCBX In-Concert

New Light on French Romantic Women Composers, released by Palazzetto Bru Zane

Gonzalo Grau, De verdad verdad, Gonzalo Grau (Brooklyn Rider), De verdad, verdad by Gonzalo Grau & Clave Secreta, from 2023.

Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 8 [“Symphony of a Thousand”], perf. by the Minnesota Orchestra

Joe Hisaishi, Joe Hisaish

Aizuri Quartet, Earthdrawn Skies

In the “classical bin” of recent releases in 2023, there have been some astonishing musical recordings that have been underneath almost everyone’s radar (at least mine). I have come across an abundance of “new” repertoire for me this year (some from past centuries and some recently composed.

My list contains a very, very broad spectrum of instruments, ensembles, and cultures—some quite familiar, and some not at all.

Nevertheless, everything here is worthy! I ranked them loosely on the mushy criterion of “how much I love listening to them.” Nothing rigorous or particularly measurable. In short, I recommend each of these, passionately, So, please just start listening—ENJOY!

New Light on French Romantic Women Composers, released by Palazzetto Bru Zane

Eight discs! Fabulous musicianship and recording quality. You will love this.

Recommended tracks:



Rita Strohl, Grande fantasie-quintette.

Cécile Chaminade, Six pieces romantiques (for 2 pianos), Op. 55

Nadia Boulanger, Trois pieces pour violoncelle et piano [The teacher of Aaron

Copland, David Diamond, Samuel Barber, Virgil Thompson, Roy Harris, Walter Piston, Elliot Carter, Quincy Jones, Philip Glass …!]

Copland, David Diamond, Samuel Barber, Virgil Thompson, Roy Harris, Walter Piston, Elliot Carter, Quincy Jones, Philip Glass …!] Charlotte Sohy, Symphony in C-sharp minor

Gonzalo Grau, De verdad verdad, Gonzalo Grau (Brooklyn Rider), De verdad, verdad by Gonzalo Grau & Clave Secreta, from 2023.

Technically, this recording might be classified by some as “jazz,” “tropical,” or “salsa,” but its cross-over nature with Brooklyn Rider string quartet and Clave Secreta make this “classical” for me (in much the same way that I can view Piazzolla or Gershwin as being “classical”).

Gonzalo is the son of Isabel Palacios! Alberto Grau (Choral conductor). Isabel founded The Camerata de Caracas (Gonzalo played viola de gamba). Alberto founded Schola Cantorum de Caracas. Gonzalo played cello with the Simón Bolivar National Youth Orchestra, the same orchestra that Dudamel conducted as a teenager.

Collaborations with Osvaldo Golijov on Pasión segun San Marcos/ Ainadamar

Berkley College of Music suma cum laude

Recommended track: many, but see “Moros y cristianos”

Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 8 [“Symphony of a Thousand”], perf. by the Minnesota Orchestra, dir. by Osmo Vänskä, with the Minnesota Chorale, National Lutheran Choir, Minnesota Boychoir, and Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and vocalists Carolyn Sampson, Jacquelyn Wagner, Sasha Cooke, Jess Dandy, Barry Banks, Julian Orlishausen, and Christian Immler on BIS.

Recommended tracks: “Accende lumen” (grand, heroic, huge, triumphant)

“Ich spuer - soeben / part of track 18

Track 20 at 3:28, into all of track 21, 22, (kid’s chorus), and maybe the finale build-up on track 24.

Joe Hisaishi, Joe Hisaish

A Symphonic Celebration. The album has music from the Studio Ghibli films of Hayao Miyazaki. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, on Deutsche Grammophon.

Recommended tracks:

“One Summer’s Day” [English version] from Spirited Away

“The Legend of the Wind” from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

“The Bird Man” from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Aizuri Quartet, Earthdrawn Skies

This album explores the “connection between humans and the natural world.” It contains Eleanor Alberga’s string quartet [She is a woman-of-color from Jamaica, now living in Britain].

Komitas Vardapet (an Armenian priest in late 19th; early 20th century) was imprisoned during the Armenian genocide, and he eventually suffered a mental collapse, dying in agony in Paris in 1935. Recommended tracks include, “It’s Cloudy,” “Festive Song,” “For Shoushig,” “Dance from Echmiadzin,” & more.

This album is ecology-inspired, as is Brian T. Field’s release this year, Three Passions for Our Tortured Planet.

Fred Friedman, host of Jazz Liner Notes (Thursday Evenings, 10:00 PM-Midnight)

Brad Mehldau — Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles

Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra- Uptown On Mardi Gras Day

Cat Power- Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

John Scofield — Uncle John’s Band

Todd Sickafoose — "Bear Proof"

Brad Mehldau — Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles

Brad Mehldau is one of my favorite musicians. This solo piano album features his versions of

Beatles’ songs and one David Bowie song. It's beautiful.

Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra- Uptown On Mardi Gras Day

I had to have one NOLA album on my list. I have seen Delfeayo and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra several times. They always have a good time and pass it along to the audience. This album is a great example of their good time music.

Cat Power- Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

This is a song-for-song recreation of Dylan’s iconic 1966 concert in Great Britain. This took place when Dylan was moving from acoustic to electric. Cat Power is not trying to imitate Dylan, but she is expressing her own renditions, and they are outstanding.

John Scofield — Uncle John’s Band

It seems like I have a John Scofield album on my list every year. This is a two disc, trio recording. They play songs by Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, Leonard Bernstein, The Dead and others. Scofield has his own sound and is accompanied by Vicente Archer and long-time drummer Bill Stewart.

Todd Sickafoose — "Bear Proof"

Todd has been the bass player for Ani DiFranco for 20 years. He is a Grammy and Tony Award-Winning composer, producer, band leader and bassist. This is a jazz symphony that transcends genres.

Sal Espana, host of Beyond The Fringe (Tuesday 10p.m.-12a.m.)



Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Solstice – Light Up

Bill Nelson – Marvelous Realms

Paul Ellis – Color The Mind

Jim Ottaway – Infinite Universes

Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

The Mael brothers continue their streak of brilliant, twisted Pop releases, capping the year with their amazing sold out show at The Hollywood Bowl.

Solstice – Light Up

This album is everything that makes Progressive Rock great: Beautiful melodies and harmonies combined with stunning instrumental passages.

Bill Nelson – Marvelous Realms

The ever-prolific multi-instrumentalist gifted us with four superb new releases in 2023, each showcasing his amazing craft.

Paul Ellis – Color The Mind

A wonderful album of Berlin School electronica, filled with great textures and engaging sequences.

Jim Ottaway – Infinite Universes

Another winning effort from the Australia composer, showcasing his strong melodic, rhythmic, and textural skills.

