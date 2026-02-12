© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli chats with KCBX about the long arc of folk music ahead of her concert in SLO

KCBX | By Marisa Waddell
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:38 PM PST
Courtesy of Lucia Micarelli
Lucia Micarelli, Eric Byers, and Nathan Farrington

Violinist, singer, composer and actor Lucia Micarelli will appear with her trio at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center on February 19, 2026. In this interview she chats with Marisa Waddell on The Road Home about learning to sing in her twenties, discovering her love for a wide range of musical genres, and arranging folk music from the Renaissance to the present for her latest project Anthropology, which informs her upcoming concert program.
Tags
KCBX Stories Folk MusicClassical MusicFestival Mozaic
Marisa Waddell
As director of programming and content, Marisa Waddell coordinates the radio programming on KCBX and KCBX HD2 and leads efforts to develop content on the KCBX website and other digital platforms.  She manages the KCBX on-air staff, volunteer program hosts, and contributors. Marisa spearheaded the formation of KCBX News and managed the newsroom staff from 2014 to 2024. Marisa also hosts the Americana music program The Road Home, (Thurs. 6:30-8:00 p.m.) and contributes interviews and stories to the weekly KCBX radio magazine Issues and Ideas and to KCBX News.
See stories by Marisa Waddell