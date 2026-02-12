Violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli chats with KCBX about the long arc of folk music ahead of her concert in SLO

Violinist, singer, composer and actor Lucia Micarelli will appear with her trio at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center on February 19, 2026. In this interview she chats with Marisa Waddell on The Road Home about learning to sing in her twenties, discovering her love for a wide range of musical genres, and arranging folk music from the Renaissance to the present for her latest project Anthropology, which informs her upcoming concert program.