Folk Music

-
A new program will begin broadcasting every Saturday afternoon on KCBX Central Coast Public Radio from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., beginning September 19.…
-
The Ark started back in 1965 as an Ann Arbor, Michigan coffee house that morphed into a legendary live-music venue. The Ark consistently attracts big name…
-
A summer of ‘69 road trip through Southern Appalachia struck a cord with musician David Holt and determined his future as a passionate advocate for…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Tennessee with Cindy Dupree, Director of Communications for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Ms.…
-
On May 17th, 2014, critically acclaimed Scots-Canadian singer-songwriter David Francey stopped by the KCBX studios for a live interview and performance on…