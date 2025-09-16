Santa Maria, Guadalupe poised to recommit to public safety contract

In Santa Maria, the city council on Tuesday is scheduled to look at continuing a contract for emergency dispatch services with the City of Guadalupe.

The contract ended over the summer and the City of Guadalupe has said they are ready to continue this partnership with their sister city for the next three years.

The cost for the contract will begin at $200,000 and increase to over $300,000 in the third year.

Michael Cash is the Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for the City of Guadalupe.

He says the service includes in-car computers for police vehicles, which allows for the cities to communicate with each other.

“We can hear their traffic, they can hear ours, which is a major safety help. Because if something is heading our way or we can hear that they need assistance or they can hear that we need assistance, those are things that we could initiate as fast as possible,” said Cash.

Cash says that having the in-car computers helps police check whether someone has a warrant or a record and can also help them access the DMV for records.

The continuation of the agreement will begin as soon as the City of Guadalupe signs the contract.