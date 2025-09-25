Santa Maria plans fee adjustments to support growing population, seeks community feedback

The City of Santa Maria is inviting the public to weigh-in on fee increases on new development projects. These one-time fees are meant to offset the cost of public services for a growing population.

The public workshop is scheduled for October 6, which makes it the third public workshop this year regarding new development fees.

The purpose of the workshop is to gather community input on the proposed fee adjustments.

Brett Fulgoni, Director of Public Works for the City of Santa Maria, said that as more people move to Santa Maria the city needs to reassess new development impact fees to maintain the growing population.

“There's going to be more growth coming to Santa Maria. When that happens, we as city managers need to make sure that we're prepared for that and that the infrastructure that needs to get built when people come to town, we'll get built,” said Fulgoni.

According to the city, the impact fees will ensure that developers contribute their fair share to expanding infrastructure needs such as sewer systems, water production, roadways and police and fire facilities.

Fulgoni said he expects community input from the workshop will likely go to the city council late this year or in early 2026.