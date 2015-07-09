L.A. County Museum of Art and Autry National Center

Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with Michael Govan, director of the L.A. County Museum of Art, one of America’s largest encyclopedic art museums.

The Autry National Center is a distinctive museum dedicated to the American West and its history, from prehistoric times through the age of the Wild West and today. Come along and join Jeffry Richardson, the Curator of Western History, Popular Culture, and Firearms, for walking tour highlight of the Autry. The Autry, named in honor of the museum’s visionary creator, Western singer and motion picture star, Gene Autry, is conveniently located in Griffith Park, just off Interstate 5.