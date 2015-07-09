© 2021 KCBX
Lifestyle

L.A. County Museum of Art and Autry National Center

KCBX | By Tom Wilmer
Published July 9, 2015 at 4:48 PM PDT
lacma_wilmer3.jpg

Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with Michael Govan, director of the L.A. County Museum of Art, one of America’s largest encyclopedic art museums.

The Autry National Center is a distinctive museum dedicated to the American West and its history, from prehistoric times through the age of the Wild West and today. Come along and join Jeffry Richardson, the Curator of Western History, Popular Culture, and Firearms, for walking tour highlight of the Autry. The Autry, named in honor of the museum’s visionary creator, Western singer and motion picture star, Gene Autry, is conveniently located in Griffith Park, just off Interstate 5.

Tom Wilmer
Host of the Lowell Thomas Award-winning NPR digital media travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Wilmer has also produced the on-air travel show for KCBX since 1989. Wilmer also served as digital-media travel host for KRML in Carmel, Calif 2015-2017.
