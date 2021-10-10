-
Museums for All was launched in 2014 by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Association of Children’s Museums to remove barriers and…
The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is located at Battery Randolph, a former coastal artillery fortification in the heart of Waikiki. At Schofield Barracks, an…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Camp Roberts, the U.S. Army training base located 16 miles north of Paso Robles, where he visits with Gary McMaster,…
The same architect who helped design the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC is working on a new cultural center and museum coming to…
Join Jacqueline Frank Executive Director of the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandated by Congress it’s the only National Railroad…
Japantown, located in downtown San Jose has been a vital part of Santa Clara Valley’s history since the 1890s. The insular Japantown neighborhood provided…
The Johnny Cash Museum is situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Join Angela Dodson, Director of Marketing for an insider’s look at the…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at Pacific Aviation Museum with Executive Director Kenneth DeHoff, and…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with Michael Govan, director of the L.A. County Museum of Art, one of America’s largest encyclopedic art museums.The Autry…