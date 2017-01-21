Nashville’s Johnny Cash Museum and soon to open Patsy Cline Museum

The Johnny Cash Museum is situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Join Angela Dodson, Director of Marketing for an insider’s look at the Johnny Cash Museum and its premier collection of memorabilia. Dodson also shares insights about the soon to open (spring 2017) adjunct 4,000 square-foot venue dedicated to Patsy Cline.

Credit Thomas Wilmer A sampler of the amazing array of memorabilia on display at the Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville

Fascinating Johnny Cash displays include historical documents, letters, awards, costumes donated by friends, colleagues and family members including daughters, son and siblings.

Credit Tom Wilmer Array of legendary album covers on display at the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee

The collection features the earliest known Johnny Cash letters and documents as well as the handwritten manuscript to the last song ever written by the prolific songwriter, just days before his passing.

Patsy Cline album cover

The new Patsy Cline museum will showcase the largest collection of rare Patsy Cline artifacts, including many of the "Walking After Midnight" singer's personal possessions, costumes, awards, letters, furniture and photographs.

The exhibits will feature interactive cutting-edge audio and touch screen video technology, along with a dedicated gift shop.

Cline’s 1960's music broke industry barriers as the first female to successfully record and chart “crossover” pop hits. 30 year-old Cline died in a 1963 plane crash.

